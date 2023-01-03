Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHA opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $52.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

