SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.24

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCPL. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

SciPlay Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 841.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 232,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 135,563 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

