SCP Investment LP Acquires 6,200 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. EVgo accounts for approximately 0.2% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in EVgo were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in EVgo during the 1st quarter worth $32,188,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in EVgo by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 328,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EVgo by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 957,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in EVgo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,714,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

EVGO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,984. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

