SCP Investment LP Has $12.67 Million Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Farfetch comprises 11.8% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 16.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Farfetch Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FTCH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. 210,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,096,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.86.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

