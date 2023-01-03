SCP Investment LP Purchases 4,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SCP Investment LP increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises about 0.3% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $35,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of ET traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. 41,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,197,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

