SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Trading Down 3.3 %

SEAC opened at $0.47 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.