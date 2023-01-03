SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $212.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,145. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $142.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

