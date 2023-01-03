Seiren Games Network (SERG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $291.90 Million

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded down 30.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Seiren Games Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded down 59.4% against the dollar. Seiren Games Network has a market capitalization of $291.90 million and $25,607.03 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seiren Games Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00463673 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000189 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.22 or 0.02259432 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,940.49 or 0.29670311 BTC.

Seiren Games Network Profile

Seiren Games Network launched on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seiren Games Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seiren Games Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seiren Games Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seiren Games Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.