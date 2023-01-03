SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 43,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.60. 38,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,604. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 38.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.63%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.