Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.85 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,165,000 after acquiring an additional 743,728 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,309,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,698,000 after purchasing an additional 728,928 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,988,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $18,753,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,379,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,554. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.