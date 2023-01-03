Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 76,144 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 735,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,144 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711,761 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,029 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 324.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,205,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,196 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $22,002,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,097,000 after purchasing an additional 430,556 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

