Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 40,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,116,143 shares.The stock last traded at $28.24 and had previously closed at $28.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,367,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,750,000 after buying an additional 484,580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after buying an additional 2,075,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 47.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,205,000 after buying an additional 2,999,641 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 81.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after buying an additional 3,783,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,386,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,133,000 after buying an additional 146,050 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.