Short Interest in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Drops By 19.0%

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adit EdTech Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADEX. RPO LLC lifted its position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 1,256,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 59,592 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 726,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 381,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 380,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Adit EdTech Acquisition Price Performance

Adit EdTech Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,456. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Company Profile

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.