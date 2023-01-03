Short Interest in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Declines By 16.7%

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,700 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 560,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

American Vanguard Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AVD traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.71. 4,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $642.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.93.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

American Vanguard Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 6.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

