Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Decreases By 17.3%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 53,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASYS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amtech Systems to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ASYS stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $7.94. 134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.48. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 33.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.