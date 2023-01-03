Short Interest in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Drops By 19.9%

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. 906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,380. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3,475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 848,584 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 695,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQST. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

