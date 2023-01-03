Short Interest in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Grows By 10.7%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,280,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 20,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,764,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 62,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 31,564 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 34,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock remained flat at $18.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. 44,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

