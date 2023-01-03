Short Interest in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expands By 11.0%

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $68.44. 37,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,375. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,271,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,834,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,132.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,000 and have sold 1,238,661 shares valued at $97,818,389. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis increased its holdings in Ares Management by 72.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 74,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 54.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $34,748,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 377.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

