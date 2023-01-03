Short Interest in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expands By 16.9%

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,300 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 244,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.50 to $28.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 293,991 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth $6,637,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 171,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $2.57. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.60 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.42%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

