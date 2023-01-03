Short Interest in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expands By 7.9%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. BWS Financial cut their target price on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,395.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,395.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Grady Summers acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,970.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 54,246 shares of company stock worth $190,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,800,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after buying an additional 1,267,979 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,464. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

