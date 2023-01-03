Short Interest in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expands By 7.9%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. BWS Financial cut their target price on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Insider Activity
In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,395.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,395.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Grady Summers acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,970.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 54,246 shares of company stock worth $190,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Arlo Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,464. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $11.79.
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.
