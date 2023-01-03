Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Increases By 16.1%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Arqit Quantum Stock Down 8.9 %

ARQQW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,294. Arqit Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

