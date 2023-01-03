Short Interest in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Expands By 12.5%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,450,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 43,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 21.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cowen downgraded Arrival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Arrival alerts:

Arrival Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of ARVL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349,944. Arrival has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrival ( NASDAQ:ARVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Arrival during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Arrival by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 283,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrival by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arrival during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrival by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 233,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Arrival

(Get Rating)

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.