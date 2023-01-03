Short Interest in Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ) Drops By 17.5%

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

ACAQ stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.38. 3,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,115. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. Athena Consumer Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Athena Consumer Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAQ. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition by 702.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 116,491 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer goods and/or services.

