Short Interest in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Expands By 15.0%

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $2.42 on Monday, hitting $112.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,394. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,395,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 416.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

