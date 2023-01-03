Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Drops By 22.7%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,010,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 15,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in B2Gold by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 30.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. 461,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,466,490. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.21. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $392.55 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

