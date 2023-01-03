Short Interest in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Grows By 14.5%

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,100 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 702,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Banc of California Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BANC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 9,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Banc of California had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

