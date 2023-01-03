Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Declines By 26.1%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Caledonia Mining Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CMCL stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,980. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

