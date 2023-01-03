Short Interest in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Decreases By 18.2%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 606,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Camtek to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ CAMT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,725. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. Camtek has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $992.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 3.1% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 4.3% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

