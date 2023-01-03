Short Interest in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Increases By 20.2%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 8,150,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 329.5% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 2,090,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,797 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 558.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,122 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,295,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,354,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:CYH traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 72,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,288. The stock has a market cap of $581.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.81. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.