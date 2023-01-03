Short Interest in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expands By 16.9%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

