Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Decreases By 20.5%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Conifer Trading Down 6.4 %

Conifer stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. 372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,158. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. Conifer has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Insider Activity

In other Conifer news, CEO James G. Petcoff bought 30,000 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,177.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

