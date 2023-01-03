Short Interest in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Rises By 16.3%

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,485,000 after acquiring an additional 196,032 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,169 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 45.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 162.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,632. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.68. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

