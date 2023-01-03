Short Interest in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Decreases By 16.2%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,340,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 11,140,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,370,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,910,191.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,744,250 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.44.

CRSP stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.00. 1,363,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,946. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

