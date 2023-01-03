Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Declines By 21.9%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,300 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 802,400 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRKN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 33,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,515. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. ( NASDAQ:CRKN Get Rating ) by 139.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.96% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Dawson James cut Crown ElectroKinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

