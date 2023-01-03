Short Interest in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Decreases By 16.7%

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data Knights Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKDCA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 119.4% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 73.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 838,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 354,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Data Knights Acquisition Stock Performance

Data Knights Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. Data Knights Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

Data Knights Acquisition ( NASDAQ:DKDCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

