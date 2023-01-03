Short Interest in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Decreases By 11.4%

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 842,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

DaVita Trading Up 0.2 %

DVA stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $74.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,699. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.47. DaVita has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 1,388.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

