Short Interest in Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Decreases By 14.2%

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,324,200 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the November 30th total of 2,707,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,106.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLMAF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollarama in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.22.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of DLMAF stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $58.64. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

