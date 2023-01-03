Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Drops By 20.4%

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 0.6 %

EBMT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $128.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.52. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,053,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

