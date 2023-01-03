Short Interest in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Decreases By 23.3%

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 267,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Elevate Credit to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Elevate Credit Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,751. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $54.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevate Credit
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 122,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,204,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 101,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 440,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 96,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.
About Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
