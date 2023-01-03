Short Interest in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Decreases By 23.3%

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 267,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Elevate Credit to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,751. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $54.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.06.

Elevate Credit ( NYSE:ELVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $125.62 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 122,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,204,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 101,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 440,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 96,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

