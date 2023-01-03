Short Interest in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Expands By 6.9%

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,290,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 10,560,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 113.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 203.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ESRT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. 57,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,306. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.