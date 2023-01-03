Short Interest in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Increases By 7.1%

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 219,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $187,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $41,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,148.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $187,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,173.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,430. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 31.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $517.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

