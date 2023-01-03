Short Interest in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Increases By 13.3%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First National in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

Get First National alerts:

First National Price Performance

First National stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. First National has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First National Announces Dividend

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First National will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. First National’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First National

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First National by 295.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First National during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First National in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First National during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 33.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

