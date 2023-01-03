Short Interest in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Declines By 28.5%

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.06. 480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,502. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGB. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 201,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 93,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 83,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,238 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 60,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

