Short Interest in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Declines By 28.5%

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.06. 480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,502. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
