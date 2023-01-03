Short Interest in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Increases By 16.9%

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 78,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity at Forrester Research

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $176,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $176,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,757.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,476 shares of company stock worth $230,115 over the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forrester Research Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on FORR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Forrester Research stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,338. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.19. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $681.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.15. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

