Short Interest in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Increases By 13.7%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,750,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 24,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.98. 494,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,513,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

