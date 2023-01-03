Short Interest in Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Expands By 6.9%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.7 days.
Freshii Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHHF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139. Freshii has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.
Freshii Company Profile
