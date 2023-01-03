Short Interest in Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Expands By 6.9%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.7 days.

Freshii Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHHF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139. Freshii has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

Freshii Company Profile

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

