Short Interest in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR) Expands By 8.7%

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Goldenbridge Acquisition Price Performance
GBRGR stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.
