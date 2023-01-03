Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Decreases By 25.0%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HFBL traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.90. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $55.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand, NOW, and money market accounts.

