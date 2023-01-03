Short Interest in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Rises By 14.7%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,500 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 796,300 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iBio by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,799,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,838,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iBio by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,884,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 829,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iBio by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 716,295 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iBio by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 164,664 shares during the period.

iBio Stock Up 19.3 %

IBIO traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,256. iBio has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About iBio

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered iBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

