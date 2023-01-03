Short Interest in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Decreases By 26.8%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IEP stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,694. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. On average, analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -555.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Icahn Carl C increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 277,653,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,360,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606,398 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

